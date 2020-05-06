Sleeping motorcycle theft suspect found in DeKalb County flea market

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Georgia man it says was found with a stolen motorcycle.
The office said Timothy James Clark, 30, of Silver Creek, Ga., was found asleep in the I-59 Flea Market on Hwy. 117 in Hammondville.
A caller reported a suspicious motorcycle outside the business, and a check of the building led to Clark. The motorcycle was reported stolen from Rome, Ga.
Clark was charged with receiving stolen property and taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.
