Slaughter Road closed after 18-wheeler went off the road

No injuries were reported.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Thursday around 8:30 a.m. an 18-wheeler slipped off the road at Slaughter Road and Pinehurst Drive. No injuries were reported, and Slaughter Road is closed until the truck can be towed.

