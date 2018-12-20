Slaughter Road closed after 18-wheeler went off the road

On Thursday around 8:30 a.m. an 18-wheeler slipped off the road at Slaughter Road and Pinehurst Drive. No injuries were reported, and Slaughter Road is closed until the truck can be towed.
