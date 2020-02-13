Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Slate Rucker heading to UNA

Rucker excited to stay in Alabama.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 5:31 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Slate Rucker is ready to play college ball at UNA. 

The Madison Academy senior signed in front of a packed auditorium Wednesday. He chose North Alabama because he liked their tradition. Rucker said he has connections at the school, and he added he's ready to go make an impact. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events