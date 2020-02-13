Slate Rucker is ready to play college ball at UNA.
The Madison Academy senior signed in front of a packed auditorium Wednesday. He chose North Alabama because he liked their tradition. Rucker said he has connections at the school, and he added he's ready to go make an impact.
Related Content
- Slate Rucker heading to UNA
- Sexual assaults reported at Fort Rucker
- Deadly shooting near Alabama's Fort Rucker
- Suspect caught in fatal Daleville shooting near Ft. Rucker
- Auburn learns designations for 2020 SEC slate
- UNA, UAH heading to NCAA Softball Tournament
- UNA heads to Hampton on Saturday
- Accused Craigslist cat killer slated to face trial this week
- New hotel slated to open in Downtown Huntsville
- 250,000 tires found in Tuscumbia warehouse slated for demolition
Scroll for more content...