Slain Alabama sheriff remembered as dedicated peace officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A slain Alabama sheriff is being remembered as a dedicated peace officer who loved serving the people of his county.

More than 2,000 mourners filled an auditorium Monday for funeral services for Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams. Williams was shot and killed Nov. 23 at a gas station.

Sometimes known as “Big John” for his towering frame, speakers described the 62-year-old sheriff as a selfless law enforcement officer who showed respect to everyone.