Slain Alabama sheriff remembered as dedicated peace officer

More than 2,000 mourners filled an auditorium Monday for funeral services for Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A slain Alabama sheriff is being remembered as a dedicated peace officer who loved serving the people of his county.

Williams was shot and killed Nov. 23 at a gas station.

Sometimes known as “Big John” for his towering frame, speakers described the 62-year-old sheriff as a selfless law enforcement officer who showed respect to everyone.

