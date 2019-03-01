Clear
Skyline falls to Phillips in title game

Skyline fought to the end but came up short against Phillips

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Phillips took down Skyline 71-63 in the 1A State Championship. 

Caitlin Ledwell led Skyline with 19 points. 

The Vikings fought to the end, but when their shots stopped falling, Phillips took advantage scoring 25 points in the fourth. 

Phillips avenges their state title loss from last season. 

