Skyline falls to Phillips in title game

Phillips took down Skyline 71-63 in the 1A State Championship.
Caitlin Ledwell led Skyline with 19 points.
The Vikings fought to the end, but when their shots stopped falling, Phillips took advantage scoring 25 points in the fourth.
Phillips avenges their state title loss from last season.
