Skyline School student accepted to Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Tawson Woodall is the first student not only from Skyline School, but the Jackson County Board of Education, to receive acceptance to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
It is a public state magnet school that is set to open in the fall of 2020. According to the website, initially, it will have just 100 students, but they hope to expand to 300.
Gov. Kay Ivey is quoted on the school's website, saying, "This school will prepare some of our state's highest-achieving students to enter the growing fields of cyber technology and engineering."
