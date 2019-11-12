All Jackson County schools had a two-hour delay on Tuesday, but Skyline High was cancelled because of icy back roads.
A parent told WAAY31 the school made the right call.
"It's just dangerous for the buses to be out," said Mickey Skipper.
Skipper has two kids who go to Skyline High and tells me he's happy they stayed home, instead of going in two hours late.
"These higher elevations are just totally different," said Skipper.
That's part of what went into the district's decision to cancel. Skyline High is up on Cumberland Mountain. It got more rain and snow than other parts of the county, and a lot of back roads have plenty of trees.
"The sun if it comes out it doesn't beam down on the roads to melt the ice or snow," said Skipper.
Jackson County Public Works says they did have to treat at least one area of County Road 33. Public Works said it didn't pre-treat the roads, because the rain would have washed it away.
Skyline High will have a two-hour delay Wednesday.
