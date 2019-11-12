Skyline High School in Jackson County closed Tuesday due to road conditions

Skyline High School in Jackson County is closed Tuesday due to bad road conditions.
All other Jackson County Schools are open. To stay up to date with Tuesday's weather, click here.
