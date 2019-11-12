Clear
Skyline High School in Jackson County closed Tuesday due to road conditions

All other Jackson County Schools are open.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 9:38 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Skyline High School in Jackson County is closed Tuesday due to bad road conditions.

All other Jackson County Schools are open.

Huntsville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Fayetteville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Decatur
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Scottsboro
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
