Skilled to work: National truck driver shortage, Decatur driving school explains why

Right now, the nation is facing a shortage of truck drivers and one instructor in Decatur said it's the worst he's seen it.

Driving a hefty truck is no easy task, but for some, they love the thrill of traveling on the open road.

"I'm a risk-taker, I'm a bike rider, it's just my style," said Kaneska Scott.

Being behind the wheel has turned into Scott's passion.

"I'm no longer a permit holder, I'm now endorsed as a CDL classic today," said Scott.

It's all a part of a three-week training at ESD School, LLC in Decatur.

"I learned how to drive the truck as we went on with the classes, and as long as you follow directions, it was all easy," said Scott.

But since the pandemic, Instructor Daniel Roden said the truck driving industry has hit the breaks.

"I've never seen it like it is now," said Roden. "Supply chain breakdown, people moving into other fields, it's a number of things."

Now, some companies are paying people to go to driving school. The demand is so high that many companies are desperate to have truck drivers.

"They'll pay the driver's tuition and in some cases, they'll be paying tuition plus salary while he's here," said Roden.

Scott's with Schneider Transit, after finishing training at ESD, she's now traveling to Houston, TX.

"She's going to get specialized training to drive a tanker," said Roden.

Scott's next step in her truck driving career.

"We tell all of the students when they come in here now, with the shortage of truck drivers in the United States, if you don't have a job before you leave, it's because you're not looking or don't want one," said Roden.

Roden said truck drivers starting pay is $60,000 dollars a year, plus benefits. Find more information on the driving school, here!