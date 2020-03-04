Skilled to Work: Second Chance Job Fair returns to Huntsville, Decatur

Following the success of its first two events last year, the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Second Chance Job Fair to the Rocket City. A similar event will be held next week in Decatur.
About 650 people attended the first event last February in Huntsville, which was held at the Jaycee Community Building off of Airport. About one year later, the job fair is returning, but it will be at a new location.
Companies attending the Second Chance Job Fair in Huntsville:
- Ability Plus, Inc.
- AC Hotel by Marriott – Downtown Huntsville
- AIDT
- Alabama Career Center System - Huntsville
- Alabama Lawn Master, Inc.
- Alliance HR
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service
- AT&T
- BrightStar Care of Huntsville
- Buffalo Rock Co.
- BBVA Compass
- Calhoun Community College
- Candlewood Suites Huntsville
- Capital Management Services (CMS Huntsville)
- Christian Women's Job Corps of Madison Co., AL, Inc.
- City of Huntsville
- Coding Solutions
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison & Limestone Counties, Inc.
- Dormakaba USA Inc
- Dowdy Insurance
- Downtown Rescue Mission
- Drake State Community & Technical College
- Elwood Staffing
- ESD School, LLC
- Faulkner University - Huntsville
- HDT Expeditionary Systems, Inc.
- Home Instead Senior Care
- H&R Block
- Huntsville Botanical Garden
- Huntsville Utilities
- Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Huntsville Madison County Hospitality Association
- JESCO Construction, Inc. A Yates Company
- Job Corps
- KTECH
- Kommerling USA, Inc.
- Norris Cylinder
- North Alabama Center for Educational Excellence
- Onin Staffing
- Oral Arts Dental Laboratories
- Randstad Staffing- In-house Services
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- Reed Contracting Services SCI Technology, Inc.
- Sanmina - SCI Technology
- Spherion of Huntsville
- Spur
- T-H Marine Supplies, Inc.
- Tara Manufacturing
- Techni-Core Corporation
- The CornerStone Initiative
- UAB School of Medicine - Huntsville Campus
- United Way of Madison County
- University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
- Vuteq USA, Inc.
- Wilson Lumber Company
- Wright Construction Company - Huntsville
- Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA)
The event, scheduled for Thursday, March 5, will be held at the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center. Claire Aiello, the vice president of marketing and communications for the Chamber, said part of the reason for choosing that location was because it sits on a bus route for the city and will accommodate those without other means of transportation.
Those who are attending are encouraged to dress professionally, but business attire, like suits or dresses, is not required. The Chamber does encourage those who are attending to come with several copies of their resume.
Dozens of businesses and groups will have booths there to discuss job opportunities, but those who plan on attending are encouraged to look at an employer's website and see what jobs are listed as available.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to answer any questions and help facilitate introductions between job seekers and employers.
The Second Chance Job Fair in Huntsville will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Another Second Chance Job Fair will be held in Decatur at the Fort Decatur Recreation Center on 4th Avenue SE on Tuesday, March 10, from 4-6 p.m.
