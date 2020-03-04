Skilled to Work: Second Chance Job Fair returns to Huntsville, Decatur

Following the success of its first two events last year, the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Second Chance Job Fair to the Rocket City. A similar event will be held next week in Decatur.

About 650 people attended the first event last February in Huntsville, which was held at the Jaycee Community Building off of Airport. About one year later, the job fair is returning, but it will be at a new location.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, March 5, will be held at the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center. Claire Aiello, the vice president of marketing and communications for the Chamber, said part of the reason for choosing that location was because it sits on a bus route for the city and will accommodate those without other means of transportation.

Those who are attending are encouraged to dress professionally, but business attire, like suits or dresses, is not required. The Chamber does encourage those who are attending to come with several copies of their resume.

Dozens of businesses and groups will have booths there to discuss job opportunities, but those who plan on attending are encouraged to look at an employer's website and see what jobs are listed as available.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to answer any questions and help facilitate introductions between job seekers and employers.

The Second Chance Job Fair in Huntsville will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Another Second Chance Job Fair will be held in Decatur at the Fort Decatur Recreation Center on 4th Avenue SE on Tuesday, March 10, from 4-6 p.m.