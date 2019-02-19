Skilled to Work: Second Chance Job Fair in Huntsville is less than a week away

The Second Chance Job Fair is just over a week away.

The event is February 27th at the Jaycee Community Building on Airport Road Southwest in Huntsville. It's designed to help anyone with a criminal record get back into the workforce.

“A lot of them don’t know what they have to offer, and we want to make sure that they understand that we want them. We want to give a second chance to some of them that might not have finished high school, that might only have a little bit of college, or they made a mistake at some point in their life, but it shouldn’t cause them to never be able to enter in to the workforce,” said Cassie Scott, the director of corporate development at Capital Management Services.

There will be about 50 companies from several different fields at the event. An organizer said she's encouraging anyone curious to attend. If you or anyone you know wants to go, come prepared for an interview and bring several copies of your resume.

WAAY 31 first featured this event in our Skilled to Work story last week.