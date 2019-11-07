Skilled to Work: Plumbing/heating company encourages others in the trades to hire veterans

As the weather changes and the cold air moved in, Kevin Lawson spent part of his Wednesday morning working on an outside, central air unit.

After serving in the Army between 1987 and 1991, the former soldier and police officer decided to transition into heating and air conditioning technician work.

GIjobs.com Top Hot Jobs for Veterans 2019 Operations Manager Median annual salary - $100,410 Customer Service Representative Median annual salary - $32,890 Computer Information Systems Manager Median annual salary - $139,220 Accountant/Auditor Median annual salary - $69,350 Computer Systems Analyst Median annual salary - $88,270 Software Application Developer Median annual salary - $103,560 Sales Account Representative Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical/Scientific Products median annual salary - $78,830 Wholesale and Manufacturing (except technical devices) median annual salary - $56,970 Services/Others median annual salary - $52,510 First-Line Supervisor: Mechanics, Installers & Repairers Median annual salary - $103,560 Cyber Security Analyst Median annual salary - $95,510 First-Line Supervisor: Office & Administrative Workers Median annual salary - $55,060 Human Resource Manager Median annual salary - $110,120 Software Systems Developer Median annual salary - $103,560 Electrician Median annual salary - $54,110 First-Line Supervisor: Transportation, Material - Moving & Vehicle Operators Median annual salary - $57,270 Computer Hardward Engineer Median annual salary - $115,120 CDL Driver/Operator Median annual salary - $42,480 Web Developer Median annual salary - $67,990 Aircraft/Aviation Technician Median annual salary - $61,260 First-Line Supervisor: Construction & Trade Workers Median annual salary - $64,070 Automotive Technician/Mechanic Median annual salary - $39,550 Diesel Engine Specialist Median annual salary - $46,360 Welder Median annual salary - $40,240 Marketing Manager Median annual salary - $132,230 Construction Technician Median annual salary - $34,530 Sales: Financial Service Median annual salary - $63,780

"I've always wanted to work with my hands and this gave me that opportunity. I like going to people’s houses and solving a problem for them. And unlike with police work, people actually like to see me at their house now,” said Lawson.

He’s one of several veterans who decided to join Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. It’s namesake owner, Keith Jackson, said his first veteran hire was a Marine who joined the company back in 1998.

"And he came to work for us and learned the trade very quickly and fortunately, he’s still with us today. So that began to make me see there’s something special about these guys,” said Jackson.

As of now, about 25 percent of Jackson’s technicians are veterans and he said he will always look to hire others whenever he has an opening.

"In the trades, there is a lot of learning and these guys love to learn. They love challenges, which in the trades, there’s a lot of challenges from day-to-day. And most of these guys are very determined and that determination gets them through the tough times cause the trades are not always easy,” said Jackson.

Lawson said another reason he and other former military members are good for the trades is their dedication and punctuality.

"I'm the first one here every day. That's me. If I'm not early, if I'm not 15 minutes early, I'm late, is the way I look at it,” said Lawson.

Meanwhile, Jackson said fellow employers in the trades should follow his lead because there’s a lot to be gained by hiring veteran employees.

"The benefit goes to the employers because of their punctuality, their commitment to excellence and that’s, in this workforce that we have today, to find those kind of people, it’s just really hard, but once you get them, they’re so loyal and it’s a great reward for the owner of the company,” said Jackson.

WAAY 31 Reporter Casey Albritton contributed to this story.