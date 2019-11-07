Skilled to Work: Plumbing/heating company encourages others in the trades to hire veterans

As the weather changes and the cold air moved in, Kevin Lawson spent part of his Wednesday morning working on an outside, central air unit.
After serving in the Army between 1987 and 1991, the former soldier and police officer decided to transition into heating and air conditioning technician work.
GIjobs.com Top Hot Jobs for Veterans 2019
- Operations Manager
- Median annual salary - $100,410
- Customer Service Representative
- Median annual salary - $32,890
- Computer Information Systems Manager
- Median annual salary - $139,220
- Accountant/Auditor
- Median annual salary - $69,350
- Computer Systems Analyst
- Median annual salary - $88,270
- Software Application Developer
- Median annual salary - $103,560
- Sales Account Representative
- Wholesale and Manufacturing, Technical/Scientific Products median annual salary - $78,830
- Wholesale and Manufacturing (except technical devices) median annual salary - $56,970
- Services/Others median annual salary - $52,510
- First-Line Supervisor: Mechanics, Installers & Repairers
- Median annual salary - $103,560
- Cyber Security Analyst
- Median annual salary - $95,510
- First-Line Supervisor: Office & Administrative Workers
- Median annual salary - $55,060
- Human Resource Manager
- Median annual salary - $110,120
- Software Systems Developer
- Median annual salary - $103,560
- Electrician
- Median annual salary - $54,110
- First-Line Supervisor: Transportation, Material - Moving & Vehicle Operators
- Median annual salary - $57,270
- Computer Hardward Engineer
- Median annual salary - $115,120
- CDL Driver/Operator
- Median annual salary - $42,480
- Web Developer
- Median annual salary - $67,990
- Aircraft/Aviation Technician
- Median annual salary - $61,260
- First-Line Supervisor: Construction & Trade Workers
- Median annual salary - $64,070
- Automotive Technician/Mechanic
- Median annual salary - $39,550
- Diesel Engine Specialist
- Median annual salary - $46,360
- Welder
- Median annual salary - $40,240
- Marketing Manager
- Median annual salary - $132,230
- Construction Technician
- Median annual salary - $34,530
- Sales: Financial Service
- Median annual salary - $63,780
"I've always wanted to work with my hands and this gave me that opportunity. I like going to people’s houses and solving a problem for them. And unlike with police work, people actually like to see me at their house now,” said Lawson.
He’s one of several veterans who decided to join Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. It’s namesake owner, Keith Jackson, said his first veteran hire was a Marine who joined the company back in 1998.
"And he came to work for us and learned the trade very quickly and fortunately, he’s still with us today. So that began to make me see there’s something special about these guys,” said Jackson.
As of now, about 25 percent of Jackson’s technicians are veterans and he said he will always look to hire others whenever he has an opening.
"In the trades, there is a lot of learning and these guys love to learn. They love challenges, which in the trades, there’s a lot of challenges from day-to-day. And most of these guys are very determined and that determination gets them through the tough times cause the trades are not always easy,” said Jackson.
Lawson said another reason he and other former military members are good for the trades is their dedication and punctuality.
"I'm the first one here every day. That's me. If I'm not early, if I'm not 15 minutes early, I'm late, is the way I look at it,” said Lawson.
Meanwhile, Jackson said fellow employers in the trades should follow his lead because there’s a lot to be gained by hiring veteran employees.
"The benefit goes to the employers because of their punctuality, their commitment to excellence and that’s, in this workforce that we have today, to find those kind of people, it’s just really hard, but once you get them, they’re so loyal and it’s a great reward for the owner of the company,” said Jackson.
WAAY 31 Reporter Casey Albritton contributed to this story.
