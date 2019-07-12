Skilled to Work: New scholarship encourages high school graduates into construction careers

The State of Alabama is working to encourage high school graduates to begin careers in the construction.

Go Build Alabama launched a "Go Build Career Kickstart scholarsip" this summer with the tagline "Build Skills, Not Debt."

Two students, one female and one male student, will receive up to $10,000 for first-year tutition. It's designed for students who plan to attend a community college in Alabama starting in the fall and are studying a skilled trade.

In the application, students will address the following in 250 words or less:

"Tell us about your experience in the skilled trades and why you believe you'd be an asset to Alabama's construction industry."

Funding for the scholarship comes from the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute budget, which is used to fund the Go Build Alabama campaign.

To apply for the scholarship, click here. Applications will be accepted until July 17.