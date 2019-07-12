Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, possibly disoriented man Full Story

Skilled to Work: New scholarship encourages high school graduates into construction careers

Go Build will provide up to $10,000 in first-year tuition for two qualified candidates who plan on attending an Alabama community college in the fall and are studying a skilled trade. Go Build will provide up to $10,000 in first-year tuition for two qualified candidates who plan on attending an Alabama community college in the fall and are studying a skilled trade.

The deadline for the scholarship is July 17.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 9:13 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The State of Alabama is working to encourage high school graduates to begin careers in the construction. 

Go Build Alabama launched a "Go Build Career Kickstart scholarsip" this summer with the tagline "Build Skills, Not Debt."

Two students, one female and one male student, will receive up to $10,000 for first-year tutition. It's designed for students who plan to attend a community college in Alabama starting in the fall and are studying a skilled trade.

In the application, students will address the following in 250 words or less:

"Tell us about your experience in the skilled trades and why you believe you'd be an asset to Alabama's construction industry."

Funding for the scholarship comes from the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute budget, which is used to fund the Go Build Alabama campaign. 

To apply for the scholarship, click here. Applications will be accepted until July 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events