Skilled to Work: More than 200 high school students explore FAME program

As the FAME program in Alabama continues to grow and expand from one community college to four, one of the key ways they continue to attract new talent is by bringing in high school students to learn about the experience up close.
On Thursday, more than 200 students from Limestone, Lawrence, Madison and Morgan counties were bussed to Calhoun Community College’s Decatur campus to see the FAME program in person.
High schoolers were able to speak with some of the current AMT students as well as some of the companies who sponsor them, like Bruderer, Packaging Corporation of America and Toyota.
They were also taken over in groups to tour the Advanced Manufacturing Center at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park across the street.
Austin High School junior Delroy Tulloch told WAAY 31 that he grew up working with his hands and now works at the metal shop at his school and does some 3D printing as well. He said exploring FAME seems like a natural fit.
“It's just all kind of culminated until I get to where I am now where I just can't get enough of it, you know? I'm just always looking for something else to do. And so all that stuff just kind of draw me in, like a good smell, you know?” said Tulloch.
Applications for this fall’s FAME group at Calhoun are due on March 15 at midnight.
