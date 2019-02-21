Skilled to Work: Huntsville high schoolers commit to filling gaps in the job market

Huntsville City School students enrolled in a career education program are striving for a high-skilled, high-wage job.

On Thursday, almost 200 students signed letters of intent to continue their career paths after graduation.

For some like Tiffany Dinh, cyber security is the path.

“When I’m going to the work force I’m intentionally trying to do cyber security in the future,” she said.

For others, the goal is construction.

“But there are a lot of other options out there other than sitting at a computer all day,” said Jaime Angel, Huntsville High School senior.

Angel plans on attending Calhoun Community College for two years and then getting his hands dirty in construction.

North Alabama employers are constantly looking for those workers.

“The average age of a skilled tradesman is 59... and for every one of those that retires, like every four that walks out, there's only one coming back in to take their place,” said Wade Thompson of Associated Builders and Contractors.

After signing their letters of intent, students walked out to a job fair where they could find future employment.

Angel knows his strengths as he spent seven years in Mexico watching his dad work in construction.

He says the hands-on approach of learning is best for him.

“Stuff that I can learn in construction will be on the job site,” he said. “It’s not going to be a computer or textbooks.”