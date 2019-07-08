Skilled to Work: High school students learn 3D printing at Calhoun Community College STEM camp

High school students from across North Alabama are taking part this week in Calhoun Community College's first-ever 3D printing and design camp.

Students will be using a 3D printer all week long to print their designs and objects. The camp will expose students to careers in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math.

Throughout the week, students will attend classes taught by Calhoun instructors and learn how to print 3D models. It's already helping students achieve their dreams.

"I'm looking forward to 3D printing, 3D modeling, because I'm going into a computer science major. My intention is to go to the Arsenal as my dream job, so I feel like learning about the machines, the 3D model, will really help me in the future," said Emmy Jones, a high school student attending the camp.

Calhoun Community College says it's excited to get students interested in STEM.

"We want them to see that designing number one is fun and they can make money out of it. We really need more students to help experience this," said Nina Bullock, a design drafting technology instructor at Calhoun.

With more companies looking for students who've been trained in 3D printing, the college says it plans to have the camp again next year. The camp was made possible by a $2,500 grant from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, a non-profit foundation that awards grants for STEM camps and STEM initiatives.