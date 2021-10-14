Skilled to Work: Greater Opportunities for Adult Learners

Drake State and Calhoun Community College are partnering on "GOAL," Greater Opportunities for Adult Learners.

The program is designed to help just about any adult who looking to further their education.

Students may not look like your typical college student, but their desire to learn is clear.

"I enjoy every day that I get to spend here," said Mayra Benuela, a student in GOAL.

Benuela is originally from Venezuela, but love brought her to the United States.

"I studied English last year, here," said Benuela.

In just one year, Benuela is able to speak English.

Within the GOAL program, there is the opportunity for adults to take an ESL class.

The Director of the Goal program said the program caters to any adults looking to learn, get their GED, or just further their education.

"We have a pre-apprenticeship program that gives them six different pathways that they might be able to step out into the workforce utilizing," said Mindi Russell.

On Thursday, I got a glimpse of the Ready to Work class. In the class, adult students learn communication skills that will gear individuals up for their dream job interview.

"It makes them a more viable candidate for the industry they're interested in," said Russell.

The Ready to Work class is Benuela's next step after completing her ESL course.

"To look at the person, communicate directly," said Benuela.

For Phil Batchelor, his reason for being in the GOAL program isn't the same as Mayras.

"I wanted to come back and update my skills," said Batchelor. "I took the MSSC (Manufacturing Skill Standards Council), the Ready to Work and digital literacy."

Batchelor said he already received his degree years ago but wanted to brush up on his knowledge after manufacturing hubs made Huntsville home.

"I really wanted to work where they made the cars because when I was growing up it was mainly up North," said Batchelor.

Phil and Mayra are different adults, with different aspirations, but they're both leaving the GOAL program as employable candidates.

"Their next step is to get out into the workforce or connect within pathway, then we take them down the road that they're most interested in," said Russell.

Coordinators working within Drake State and Calhoun will work hand in hand with adults to pinpoint classes students should take.

The program is free and Russell said they're looking for more adults to join.

