Skilled to Work: Dozens of veterans, transitioning military members seek new jobs at career fair

Dozens of people who served this country packed the North Hall of the Von Braun Center on Wednesday morning.

Most of them were veterans, transitioning military members or military spouses searching for a way into the civilian workforce.

The Warriors to the Workforce job fair was part of the larger Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition happening this week in Huntsville.

Chief Petty Officer Joshua Ewell is finishing 20 years of service in the Navy. He summed up the experience of job hunting after two decades in the Navy as “anxiety-ridden.”

“I think the hardest part for me is just the uncertainty of what you’re getting yourself into,” said Ewell.

“In the Navy itself or the military itself, you’re guaranteed that next set of orders. You’re guaranteed that next duty station...So that part has me a little anxious on the civilian side, transitioning out of the military.”

Ewell said despite some of his trepidations, he is grateful for this unique job fair that is geared toward not just veterans, but also military members on the way out.

“It is a blessing to know that I have this outlet to reach instead of just sitting behind a computer, putting in applications, hoping somebody calls me. I get that face-to-face interaction and that network capability here,” said Ewell.

Another Warriors to the Workforce job fair will be held in October.