Clear

Skilled to Work: Dozens of veterans, transitioning military members seek new jobs at career fair

Job seekers had the opportunity to meet with employers, have their resumes reviewed and hear from special panelists. Job seekers had the opportunity to meet with employers, have their resumes reviewed and hear from special panelists.

More than 40 companies were on hand to discuss job openings.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Dozens of people who served this country packed the North Hall of the Von Braun Center on Wednesday morning.

Most of them were veterans, transitioning military members or military spouses searching for a way into the civilian workforce.

The Warriors to the Workforce job fair was part of the larger Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition happening this week in Huntsville.

Chief Petty Officer Joshua Ewell is finishing 20 years of service in the Navy. He summed up the experience of job hunting after two decades in the Navy as “anxiety-ridden.”

“I think the hardest part for me is just the uncertainty of what you’re getting yourself into,” said Ewell.

“In the Navy itself or the military itself, you’re guaranteed that next set of orders. You’re guaranteed that next duty station...So that part has me a little anxious on the civilian side, transitioning out of the military.”

Ewell said despite some of his trepidations, he is grateful for this unique job fair that is geared toward not just veterans, but also military members on the way out.

“It is a blessing to know that I have this outlet to reach instead of just sitting behind a computer, putting in applications, hoping somebody calls me. I get that face-to-face interaction and that network capability here,” said Ewell.

Another Warriors to the Workforce job fair will be held in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events