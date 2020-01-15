Clear
Skilled to Work: Commercial drivers receiving training in detecting human trafficking in new year

Source: Truckers Against Trafficking
The bill went into effect on January 1, 2020.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 3:18 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the new year gets underway, those who want to become commercial drivers will have to learn some new skills in addition to driving.

Trade schools and junior colleges are now required to include training to recognize, prevent and report human trafficking. 

The Alabama Community College System will oversee the new curriculum, which will be provide in part by the organization Truckers Against Trafficking

The law also states that private driving schools should make the best effort to include detection training in their curricula.

The bill was signed into law over the summer by Governor Kay Ivey and went into effect starting on January 1, 2020.

