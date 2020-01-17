Skilled to Work: Colbert Heights High School teacher wins national career tech. education award

As Alabama looks to expand its skilled workforce over the next several years, part of that equation is having good teachers to educate young people.

Last month, Beth Brumley, a health science teacher at Colbert Heights High School received the award for "New Teacher of the Year" from the Association for Career and Technical Education.

Brumley was one of five candidates considered for the award from across the United States. She said one the reasons she received the award was partly because 100 percent of her students passed the test to receive a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credential after leaving her class.

She said winning the award inspired her to do more for her students.

"Let's just don’t stay here at a national award. Let's do something else for our students. So it pushes me to make more goals for this classroom and for our school system," said Brumley.

Students who spoke to WAAY 31 News said they are extremely proud of Brumley and said they weren't surprised that she won.

"Ms. Brumley's always there for anybody, no matter if you're a student or not or in her health class or not. She's always been just a listening ear for everyone," said Elizabeth Brooks, a senior at Colbert Heights High School.

Brumley has been teaching at Colbert Heights for the past five years. She is also and alumna of the school.