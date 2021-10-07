Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Skilled to Work: Drake State Community and Technical College course gives path to career in blood

A prosthetic arm is used where blood travels, just as it would on a real body.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 5:26 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 5:45 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

If you're interested in a career in phlebotomy, Drake State Community and Technical College has a course that can get you started on the path to drawing blood for a living.

The classes Emilly Deem-Mannon took prepared her to be a medical assistant. She describers her classes as "hands-on."

One of her classes demonstrates exactly how to draw blood from an arm by using a prosthetic with "blood" travelling through it. 

"The very first thing we learn is how to tie the tourniquet, and then once you've mastered that, because sometimes it can be a little tricky, you get to poking the arm. I think we got four to five different veins ... It's super fun," said Deem-Mannon.

Find out more, here!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events