Skilled to Work: Drake State Community and Technical College course gives path to career in blood

If you're interested in a career in phlebotomy, Drake State Community and Technical College has a course that can get you started on the path to drawing blood for a living.

The classes Emilly Deem-Mannon took prepared her to be a medical assistant. She describers her classes as "hands-on."

One of her classes demonstrates exactly how to draw blood from an arm by using a prosthetic with "blood" travelling through it.

"The very first thing we learn is how to tie the tourniquet, and then once you've mastered that, because sometimes it can be a little tricky, you get to poking the arm. I think we got four to five different veins ... It's super fun," said Deem-Mannon.

