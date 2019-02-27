Skilled To Work: Huntsville/Madison County Chamber job fair helps hundreds

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber put together the Second Chance Job Fair Wednesday to help expose people in the city to all its job opportunities.

About 650 job seekers attended as representatives from more than 60 companies lined up to shake hands and take resumes from people anxious to work.



Georgina Chapman, Workforce Director at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, talks with a job seeker about ASmartPlace.com

Representatives from Capital Management Services talk with job seekers about available positions

The event aimed to help everyone looking for work, whether someone dropped out of high school or has a criminal background.

Frederick Moseley was laid off from his job more than a year ago and said the event was a perfect opportunity.

"It's awesome that people take their time to put together an opportunity like this to help other people out that are looking for a job,” he said.

If you missed the fair, you can visit the Alabama Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville. The center will help put you in contact with local businesses looking to hire.