Skilled To Work: Rocket City chapter of FAME program unveils new Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Industry leaders and educators met Wednesday to officially open the Advanced Manufacturing Center. The facility will house Calhoun Community College's Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program going forward.

The center is part of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, which sits across the the Calhoun campus in Decatur annexed Limestone County.

Use of the center comes from a partnership between the State of Alabama, AIDT, Toyota and the Alabama Community College System among others.

Students in the program gave a tour of the site to business leaders and educators who may want to join in the program, including people from out of state.

Dante Thomas, a student in his fifth and final semester in the FAME program, said after trying his hand at electrical engineering, making the switch to FAME was absolutely the right call.

"I've put in my time, I'm almost done, and they've taught me a lot of stuff about motor controls, PLC's and how machines actually work. It's mind-blowing," said Thomas.

Following the ribbon cutting and tour, guests were able to stay for information sessions as a part of the day's AMT Live! session. That included talks from businesses who have partnered with FAME in Alabama as well as hearing from the students who are going through the course now.

