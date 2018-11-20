Clear
Skeletal remains found in woods in Jackson County

Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area between Section and Powell.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, skeletal remains were found in a wooded area between Section and Powell Tuesday night.

WAAY 31 will continue to update this story when more information is released. The Jackson County Sheriff will have a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

