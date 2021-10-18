Skating in the Park returns to Huntsville in November

The Huntsville Museum of Art has announced the return of Skating in the Park for this year’s holiday season.

The outdoor ice-skating rink will officially open 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, behind the museum in Big Spring Park. It will be open seven days a week, including holidays, until Jan. 17, 2022, though hours will change throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to open a new season of Skating in the Park,” said Stephanie Lowe, president of the museum’s Foundation Board. “The City of Huntsville, our sponsors and the Museum Board and staff are working incredibly hard to make this event a safe and fun activity for our community. We are grateful for the continued support to make this holiday tradition a success.”

Admission to the rink is $15 for those 10 years old or older, $10 for those 9 years old or younger and $13 per person for groups of 10 or more. Scooter rentals are $5 each, and there is a $5 discount for skaters who bring their own skates.

“We are proud to host this festive annual event and look forward to celebrating another season with old and new friends alike,” said Andrea Petroff, director of development at the museum. “... There are so many incredible holiday traditions in Huntsville each year, and I’m ecstatic to include Skating in the Park in a group of festivities that brings so much joy to North Alabama.”

Special events this season include Skate with Santa, DJ Nights presented by McDonald’s, a family friendly New Year’s Eve, Superhero Night and more. Skaters are also welcome to visit the museum and enjoy its holiday exhibitions, including “Under Pressure: A Survey of Contemporary Airbrush Realism,” “Sweetness and Light: Children in Illustrations” and “Encounters: Dean Mitchell.”

Skaters can also use their wristbands to get 10% off in the museum store.

Visit hsvmuseum.org for rink hours, and follow @SkatingInThePark on Facebook and Instagram for updates.