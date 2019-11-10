Skating in the Park returns on Friday

As a sign that winter is on its way, Skating in the Park is gearing up to return to the Rocket City.
On Friday, November 15, the ice rink near the Huntsville Museum of Art at Big Spring Park will open to skaters of all ages and skill levels.
Regular Hours:
- Monday-Thursday – 4PM-9PM
- Friday – 4PM-10PM
- Saturday – 10AM-10PM
- Sunday – 12PM-8PM
Admission & Rental:
- $15 Ages 10 & up
- $10 Ages 9 and under
- $13 Groups of 10 or more
- $5 Scooter Rental
- $5 DISCOUNT IF YOU BRING YOUR OWN SKATES
The ice rink will be open daily to the public from November 15 through January 12, 2020, depending on the weather. Skate rentals are $5 and scooter rentals are also $5.
Any weather impacts to the rink will be posted through social media.
