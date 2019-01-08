Skating in the Park extended additional weekend

Due to multiple closures throughout the season, Skating in the Park will be extended an additional weekend.
The final day to take advantage of the outdoor ice rink will now be January 13. The hours for the final weekend are below:
· Thursday, January 10: 4-9 p.m.
· Friday, January 11: 4-10 p.m.
· Saturday, January 12: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
· Sunday, January 13: 12-8 p.m.
On Friday, January 11, the sounds of DJ Billy Brasfield will be played from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information about Skating in the Park, click HERE.
