Weather postpones Huntsville New Year's Eve celebration

With the weather being a concern, the Huntsville Museum of Art's New Year's Eve celebration at Skating in the Park has been rescheduled.

There were supposed to be two different simulated ball drops at the event in downtown Huntsville, one dropping earlier for younger children and families. Huntsville Museum of Art officials say the event has been moved to Friday, January 4th because of the projected inclement weather.

The Lil' Ball Drop will now be at 7 PM and the Glow Party, featuring a D.J. and prizes for the best glowing outfits, will follow from 7:30 to 10:30 PM. Prices for admission are $15 for ages 10 and up and $10 for ages 9 and under.