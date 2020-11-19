Skating In The Park returns to Huntsville!

Skating in the Park is returning to the Huntsville Museum of Art once again!

The rink will be open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 10.

Skating in the Park image courtesy of Huntsville Museum of Art

Want to take a look before you go? Check out WAAY 31's Skating in the Park Live Camera HERE.

See the full news release about Skating in the Park below, and happy skating!

The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) and presenting sponsor Redstone Federal Credit Union are excited to officially open the ninth Skating in the Park.

The outdoor ice-skating rink officially opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, with opening remarks by Mayor Tommy Battle. The rink will be open through Jan. 10.

"We are thrilled to open our 9th season of Skating in the Park," said Foundation Board President Stephanie Lowe. "While this year has its own unique challenges, the City of Huntsville, our sponsors, and the Museum Board and Staff are working incredibly hard to make this event a safe and fun activity for our community. We are grateful for the continued support to make this holiday tradition a success and bring some normalcy to this holiday season."

Rink policies have been updated for the upcoming season due to COVID-19. To mitigate the virus's spread, the rink will be limited to 125 skaters at a time. Masks will also be required by all patrons and employees while inside Skating in the Park's boundaries. Social distancing should be practiced when possible. Employees will wipe down all surfaces with disinfectant every 90 minutes and will disinfect all skates and scooters when they are returned.

Located directly behind the Huntsville Museum of Art in Big Spring Park, Skating in the Park will be open seven days a week, including holidays. Rink hours change at different points of the season and can be found at hsvmuseum.org. Admission: $15 ages 10 and up; $10 ages 9 and under; $13 for groups of 10 or more; and $5 scooter rental. There is a $5 discount for those who bring their own skates.

"Skating in the Park brings our community together each year to celebrate the holiday season in the heart of Huntsville," said Museum Director of Development Andrea Petroff. "After a year filled with uncertainty, we need this family-fun event now more than ever. We are proud to host this outdoor event with a focus on keeping our guests and skaters safe as they enjoy their time on and around the ice. Skating in the Park enriches our economy by bringing more people downtown to enjoy all the unique happenings in our flourishing city. There are so many incredible holiday traditions in Huntsville each year, and I'm ecstatic to include Skating in the Park in a group of festivities that brings so much joy to North Alabama."

After skating, visitors may come inside and warm up while viewing the Museum's holiday exhibitions, including Gloria Vanderbilt: An Artful Life, Jonathan Becker: Social Work – Four Decades of Movers, Shakers, and Thinkers, The World of Frida, and much more.

Visitors who show their skating wristbands may take advantage of a 20% discount at the Museum Store. For more information, visit hsvmuseum.org.

To stay updated on all Skating in the Park events and any weather-related closings or delays, be sure to follow the Facebook page @SkatingInThePark.