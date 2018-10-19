Skate Castle in Decatur to reopen after storm damage

A Decatur business is set to reopen after a bad storm in April forced it to close. Skate Castle on 14th street will open tomorrow and the owner said it'll be bigger and better than ever.

Skate Castle tried to stay open after the storm in April, but when water kept pouring into the building, its owner, Lisa Lee, knew she had to shut down. She didn't expect to be closed for six months, but she said the safety of children is her top concern.

"Being in the kids business, everything's gotta be safe, and it was just not safe at all for the kids to be in here."

When Lee reopens her doors tomorrow, guests will find new features to enjoy. Lee said she put a special room in just for parents, with security cameras for them to monitor their kids.

"I love the parents to stay, so there's a massage chair room for the parents, and they can watch the monitors, watch the kids and just relax. Watch TV or whatever."

In addition to skating and laser tag, Lee said she'll now offer a Christian based after school care program. Kids will be split into groups based on their age, to do homework and other activities.

"Kindergarten, first and second grade may skate that day. And the other ones will rotate through the laser tag and bumper cars and everything."

Registration for the after school program will open tomorrow, and the program will begin in January.