Sixth Bama players announces he's entering NFL Draft

Deionte Thompson is another Tide player leaving after losing 2019 National Championship Game.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press & Lauren Cavasinni

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - All-America safety Deionte Thompson has joined a growing crowd of Alabama players leaving early for the NFL draft.

Thompson announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He's the sixth Crimson Tide underclassman to announce his decision to leave early.

Thompson was a consensus All-American in his first season as the starter. He made 79 tackles and had two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Thompson, who has already graduated, says his experience at Alabama was "undeniably life-changing and an experience that I wouldn't trade for the world." He's widely projected as a potential first-round pick.

Cornerback Saivion Smith announced Saturday that he's turning pro. A day earlier, left tackle Jonah Williams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, tailback Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. all declared for the draft.

AL.com's Mark Zenitz has also reported a source has released that Linebacker Mack Wilson is another potential Tide player to enter the NFL Draft. 

