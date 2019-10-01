Six-year-old boy being called a hero after alerting man to fire near Athens home

A six-year-old boy is being called a hero after alerting a man to a fire near his home.

Noah Cobb's mom describes him as shy, but on Saturday night, he did something brave.

On the way home from his grandparents' house, he noticed a fire had started in the trees near a home on New Cut Road in Athens. He told his parents, but they said because it was so big, the homeowner probably knew and kept driving. Noah persisted.

"I just panicked," Noah Cobb said.

His parents eventually gave into his begging and knocked on the door.

"The guy was asleep, so he didn't even notice," Cobb said.

The person inside was house-sitting for the homeowners, who were celebrating their one-year anniversary out of town. They said they're grateful for Noah's persistence.

"It's kind of amazing, you know, being a six-year-old and getting to stop his family," Shane Ellis, the homeowner, said.

Ellis said he's never met Noah or his family before, but if he met him, he'd tell him how much he appreciates Noah for speaking up.

Cobb says even though his younger sister has been calling him "Superman," he's no hero.

"I just wanted to make the right choice," he said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, and no damage was done to the home, only nearby. The homeowner says a car crash happened near the house and the fire probably got started because of that and the dry conditions.