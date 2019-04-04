Six men arrested in Huntsville prostitution sting

Huntsville police say during an undercover operation the afternoon of Monday, March 25, they picked up six men for soliciting prostitution.

Police say three men were picked up in the area of Triana Boulevard and Drake Avenue. The other three were picked up at the Bama Inn off University Drive.

Huntsville police said they decided to do the prostitution sting after receiving multiple complaints about two hotspots in the city. They're hoping the recent arrests will deter people from the crime.

"We do these details every couple of years or when we get a couple complaints. It just depends on what's going on in a particular area," said Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police. "Other criminal activity is a root of prostitution, and we will not stand for any of it."

Police said the six suspects each approached an uncover officer and offered him or her between $5 and $40 for various sex acts. They also arrested a seventh man, 30-year-old Erico Irby, who was a passenger in a car. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a controlled substance.

"There were some really low dollar amounts offered. It just shows the desperation of some of these people that were trying to solicit prostitution," said Johnson.

Huntsville police said they impounded the suspects' cars. They said if they receive more complaints, they'll be back out on the streets working to put a stop to the illegal activity.

Maria Maribel works near the Bama Inn on University Drive and said she was relieved to hear Huntsville police were working to stop prostitution in the area.

"It's going to make everyone else feel safer," she said. "I just try to avoid that. I try to stay away from that as much as I can."

Below are the suspects' names and charges, according to Huntsville police:

Ervin Brown, age 32: Soliciting prostitution (offered money for sex act), Possession of a controlled substance

Aaron Tower, age 24: Soliciting prostitution (offered $40 for sex act)

Marchas Williams, 39: Soliciting prostitution (offered $20 for sex act)

Darren Stallworth, 48: Soliciting prostitution (offered $20 for sex act)

William Spotswood, 59: Soliciting prostitution (offered $15 for sex act)

Carlos Perez, 31: Soliciting prostitution (offered $5 for sex act)