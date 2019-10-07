Crews respond to six deadly wrecks in North Alabama over the weekend

Families are mourning loved ones after deadly wrecks took the lives of six people over the weekend.

WAAY 31 learned how first responders work to cope with the tragedies they see everyday.

Huntsville ambulances head out on more than 100 calls a day. Paramedics say some calls stick in their minds more than others, especially calls that came in this weekend. At least two of North Alabama's six deadly wrecks this weekend took the lives of high school students.

"They get sick and hurt too, just like the people we take care of every day," said Don Webster, a Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesperson.

Webster has spent more than four decades working with the service. Right now, he works as the chief operating officer.

"You've got to make sure your people are at the top of their game and doing well," said Webster.

In the past, he worked as a paramedic on calls for years and says the tragedies that stick out the most involve young people.

"Those who don't get to experience their full life. Their lives are cut short," said Webster.

That's exactly what first responders headed to at least twice this weekend.

On Friday night, a teenager in Fayetteville lost his life after a barrel of hay hit his car. Just hours before, a driver on Highway 431 in Owens Cross Roads died after they ran off the road and hit a bridge embankment.

Later Friday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. Early Saturday morning, a driver in Harvest died after being taken to the hospital with injuries. His car was hit by a truck after he crossed the center lane.

The next day, a motorcyclist was killed in Hazel Green on Bobo Section Road, and a Sparkman High School senior died after the car she was riding in hit a culvert off of Highway 72 in Huntsville.

"It was extremely busy," said Webster. "Everybody deals with it a different way."

Webster says there is counseling available for first responders, and he checks in with his paramedics to make sure they're doing okay, especially after a weekend like last weekend.