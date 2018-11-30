Six Trojans Sign the Dotted Line

"You know you dream as a little kid to grow up and get to play at the next level, and it's just amazing that God blessed me with the ability to go do this. And you know, I'm excited to see what God has in store for my life and this next step in my baseball career," Wallace State Commit Nathan Giles said.

The six Hazel Green baseball players signed to these schools:

Nathan Giles - Wallace State Community College Bradley Hulin - Wallace State Community College Hunter McGriff - Shelton State Community College Garrett Gustafson - Chattahoochee Valley Community College Jackson Minor - Chipola College Jordan Beck - University of Tennessee

These guys are more than just teammates, their life long friends.

"I mean I grew up with them since I was like, well as long as I can remember, I've played with them my whole life, and I just knew that they were going to go far," Chipola College Commit Jackson Minor said.

Wallace State Commit Bradley Hulin said that this journey has been amazing with these guys by his side. Plus, this team is trying to repeat their season from last year; bring home the state title.

Just because they've signed their Letters of Intent, doesn't mean they've forgotten about the upcoming season.

"Having it out the way is a good thing I mean a lot pressure coming off of me and it should take a lot of weight off my shoulders," Tennessee Commit Jordan Beck said.

These seniors, along with the seven other seniors on this team, hope to bring home another state title before heading off to college.

"This off season we've been working even harder trying to get that second one and you know they say the second one's even harder than the first one, but we're working hard for it," Shelton State Commit Hunter McGriff said.

Chattahoochee Valley Commit Garrett Gustafson said that this teams biggest thing for this year will be to take it one game at a time and to not let their heads get too big.

"Last year was last year but when it comes January 1, 2019 it's a new year and that's what we're looking forward to," Gustafson said.