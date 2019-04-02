Site ranks Huntsville among best for manufacturing jobs

Huntsville comes in as the 13th best community in America for manufacturing jobs, according to Kempler Industries.
Here’s what Kempler said in a press release (read that here) on the results:
We analyzed data from the Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and identified metro areas where manufacturing jobs are thriving in 2019 based on four factors: median manufacturing salary, number of manufacturing jobs available, cost of housing and year-over-year industry growth. According to our analysis, Alabama has the 2nd most top-50 manufacturing cities in the country:
Huntsville: #13
Montgomery: #44
Mobile: #45
Birmingham: #49
