Site of Councill High School is now Huntsville's newest park

On Monday, the site of Councill High School officially reopened as Huntsville's newest park.

It was the city's first school for African-American students. The school closed more than 50 years ago and the area has sat vacant ever since.

On Monday, local leaders and representatives from the "William Hooper Councill Alumni Association" were able to unveil it to the community.

The president of the alumni association, who's also a member of the last graduating class, said this park brings awareness to what all the students endured.

“The beauty of the park is that it informs the entire community, Black children, white children and otherwise, of the experiences that we had here in Huntsville," said Brenda Chunn.

Every aspect of the park represents something from the high school.

There are bricks around the park from the actual school, picnic tables where the lunch room was and whatever is not in the park, there is a digital version in the Huntsville library.