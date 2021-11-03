Sister of missing woman worried, concerned for her safety as search efforts continue

Search efforts continue for 27-year-old Casey Brooke Yancy.

A missing mother who authorities say was last seen leaving her home in the 2300 block of Aldridge Gap Road in Guntersville, sometime on Tuesday.

Casey Brooke Yancy was last seen at her Guntersville residence Tuesday. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or disappearance is strongly encouraged to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 256-582-2034.

PREVIOUS: MISSING WOMAN SOUGHT IN GUNTERSVILLE AREA

On Wednesday authorities from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and ALEA's aviation team spent hours looking for any sign of Casey near her home.

Meanwhile, her sister says she's worried sick and fears something is wrong.

"I am dying inside," Casey’s sister Jodi Maddux said. "This is just killing me inside," Jodi added. "We love you and we're worried about you. Get in touch with someone. We just need some information and if she's listening to contact one of us."

It's unclear where Casey was heading, but the sheriff's office says they're also very concerned for her safety.

The search on Monday went on for several hours, from about 10:30 in the morning to around 4 p.m.

The weather began to impact the search then so it was called off for the day.

Efforts were mainly focused near Casey's home which authorities say is in a very wooded area.

"He's so controlling her husband, that he basically just pulled her out of all of our lives," Jodi said, adding she's scared and worried and fears Casey's husband might know exactly where Casey is.

"It's just the motherly instinct I get," Jodi said. "That's the feeling I have."

Search efforts for Casey will resume Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, her sister is pleading with anyone with information to please come forward.

The sheriff's office is asking you to do the same.

You can contact them at 256-582-2034.