Weather warning sirens not working in Madison Co.

One not working is in Madison on Celtic Drive. That area is mostly industrial and home to plenty of businesses. Officials say at least 1 siren is also down on Redstone. This information comes with a warning from officials to make sure you have multiple forms of emergency alerts ahead of severe weather.
At last check there are 2 down in Madison county and officials say they might not be repaired until next week.
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 9:29 AM
