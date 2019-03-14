Single vehicle wreck closes one lane of traffic in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a crash that happened overnight.
According to Police, it happened at the intersection of Highway 72 and Providence Main in Huntsville. Traffic was shut down to a single lane while investigators worked to clear the scene. One car hit a concreate light pole. According to police, that driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police could not tell us how the crash happened or if speed or alcohol played a factor.
Huntsville Utilities will come out and inspect the concrete pole.
