CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a man who was charged in a crash that killed the daughter of a state representative and police official has died in another wreck.
State Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel tells news outlets 33-year-old Brandon Adam Hamm died Monday morning at a Huntsville hospital from injuries he suffered during the single-vehicle crash. Troopers say his vehicle hit a tree Sunday morning.
Hamm was indicted on manslaughter in the February collision that killed Mortimer Jordan High School volleyball coach 31-year-old Kelsey Treadaway, the daughter of Alabama District 51 Rep. and Birmingham Police Assistant Chief Allen Treadaway.
Troopers say Treadaway was traveling on a highway near Good Hope when her car was struck from behind by Hamm's pickup.
Hamm had a January court appearance scheduled.
Related Content
- Man dies in crash, charged in other that killed rep's child
- Athens man killed in crash
- Florence man charged with child abuse
- Decatur man charged with child abuse
- Tuscumbia man charged with sodomizing child
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
- Huntsville man charged with child porn possession
- Man killed in Colbert County crash
- Man killed in Wednesday night crash identified
- Meridianville man killed in crash near Montgomery