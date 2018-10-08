Man dies in crash, charged in other that killed rep's child

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a man who was charged in a crash that killed the daughter of a state representative and police official has died in another wreck.

State Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel tells news outlets 33-year-old Brandon Adam Hamm died Monday morning at a Huntsville hospital from injuries he suffered during the single-vehicle crash. Troopers say his vehicle hit a tree Sunday morning.

Hamm was indicted on manslaughter in the February collision that killed Mortimer Jordan High School volleyball coach 31-year-old Kelsey Treadaway, the daughter of Alabama District 51 Rep. and Birmingham Police Assistant Chief Allen Treadaway.

Troopers say Treadaway was traveling on a highway near Good Hope when her car was struck from behind by Hamm's pickup.

Hamm had a January court appearance scheduled.