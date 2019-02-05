Singing River Trail gets positive community feedback

The Singing River Trail of North Alabama will span from Huntsville to Athens, crossing the Tennessee River and passing through the Space and Rocket Center. The trail will be seventy miles long which is roughly the distance from Huntsville to Muscle Shoals or from Huntsville to Guntersville and back.

Kay Headrick told WAAY 31 she and her husband often leave north Alabama to experience trails like the one being built.

"It'd be exciting to have one here," Headrick said.

The Headrick's are bike riders and want the Singing River Trail to keep them in town.

"We can ride our bicycles and see the scenery," Headrick said.

Tuesday's planning workshop at the Space and Rocket Center was all about community input. There were maps laid out around the room and people could leave notes and suggestions.

"It's just exciting to get to see on the front end what's going to happen," Bill Swofford said.

The Singing River Trail will be built in six parts:

Heart of Huntsville: Downtown Huntsville to Botanical Garden

The Rocket Corridor: Botanical Garden to Madison Baseball Park

Madison-Triana Link: Madison Baseball Park to Triana

Wheeler Wildlife Tour: Triana to Mooresville

River City Connection: Mooresville to Decatur

Swan Creek: Calhoun Community College to Athens

It will welcome traditional trail users.

"Bike paths, also walking trails, commuters can use it," Swofford said.

WAAY 31 talked to one person who said she hopes it'll even be a good fit for horseback riding.

"We need more places to ride. No one wants to ride in the road. We need a safe place. We need an enjoyable place," Sherri Dullea said.

The project's lead designer told WAAY 31 they hope to start construction on phase one of the trail by late 2020 or early 2021. He also said there's no firm price tag on the full trail just yet.

Another planning workshop for the Singing River Trail is happening in Decatur on February 6th. It will be at the Alabama Center for the Arts and starts at 5:00 p.m.