Significant severe weather expected Wednesday

There are THREE ROUNDS of severe weather expected Wednesday. Know that going into the day, multiple rounds of severe weather mean you'll need to be on alert the entire day.

ROUND 1: Early morning warm front. As this warm front lifts northward early Wednesday, the storms that develop along it can be severe. Hail, wind, and tornadoes will be possible with these storms. There’s still a TBD component to this, however...as in, we aren’t for certain just how far north the warm front will make it. Just know that severe weather is possible to start the day, not just in the afternoon.

ROUND 2: Afternoon and evening supercells. This means rotating thunderstorms capable of producing wind over 70 mph, large hail, and tornadoes. In this scenario, those tornadoes may be strong and long-track. These storms will occur behind that morning warm front. The caveat here is that there’s no clear mechanism right now to get these storms to form. That means that evaluating the atmosphere in the hours and moments leading into the afternoon is the best chance at recognizing where these storms will become most likely.

ROUND 3: Late night storms along the cold front. Timing is a bit uncertain with this one, but this may be the most concerning aspect of Wednesday’s weather. With enough instability and rotation still available in the atmosphere, tornadoes are still possible AFTER DARK. As long as the atmosphere isn’t totally worked over from afternoon storms and storms to our south don’t cut off the inflow, tornadoes - some strong and long-tracked are still possible, along with wind and hail. We aren’t totally done with storms until very early Thursday.

So, I leave you with this. Wednesday looks like it's going to be a long day. Please have mutliple ways to receive warnings and don't let your guard down heading into the night. Now is the time to develop a plan to keep you and those around you safe.