Severe threat unfolding for Thursday

All of North Alabama is now included in a MODERATE RISK (4/5) for Thursday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of North Alabama starting at 1 AM tonight.

Rain develops tonight along a warm front. Strong storms will be possible with this. Even severe storms with damaging wind are possible. It should be noted that the tornado threat isn't zero with the morning storms, either. However, the morning severe threat certainly pales in comparison to what's to come later in the day. There is increasing confidence that we'll have a dry period after the morning rain Thursday, allowing us to destabilize and increasing the severe threat.

The window for severe weather still looks to open between 1 and 3 with rotating thunderstorms possible everywhere in North Alabama through the afternoon. Then, data sources show a broken line of storms developing in NW Mississippi and tracking into the Shoals between 4 and 6 PM. Threats are the same across all of North Alabama. We won't see the risk subside until the passage of a cold front just before midnight.

Flooding will also be an issue Thursday. Localized amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected, so flash flooding, standing water, an river rises are all in the forecast.

NOW is the time to prepare. Storms Thursday will be moving VERY fast, between 60 and 70 mph. That means that as soon as you hear a warning issued, you need ot get to your safe place as soon as possible. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and listen for updates in the coming hours.