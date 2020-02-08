Significant rainfall next week, more flooding likely

After some light rain and snow this morning, clouds have given way to a nice Saturday across north Alabama. Any lingering clouds this evening will fade away overnight, allowing temperatures to quickly drop to near freezing. We could see some patchy fog near major waterways and valleys early Sunday morning. Sunday will be very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs well above normal in the low 60s. Enjoy the sun tomorrow because we won't see much of it this upcoming work week.

Clouds are on the increase Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of a system that will bring a cold front and our next rain chance early Monday morning. Monday will be a washout across north Alabama, with a few pockets of heavy rain and even a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Unfortunately, the rain will not go away quickly. The cold front that moves through Monday will drift to our south and stall out across central Alabama. This front will be stuck in central Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. It is in this area where the main focus for heavy rain will be midweek. Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, an area of low pressure off to our southwest will make its way closer to north Alabama. If this surface low pushes the stalled out front to our north across middle Tennessee, the concern for heavy rainfall will be slightly lower for Wednesday and Thursday. However, if the low pressure and front stay compressed to our south or perhaps over our area, more heavy rain and flooding will be likely for late week. For now, our forecast will lean towards the second scenario, with widespread heavy rainfall for Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Overall rainfall totals from Monday morning through Thursday appear to be significant, with five to seven inches forecast across the entire area. Locally higher amounts are possible. Widespread flash flooding and flooding of waterways will be likely late next week. If you have any interests or live near waterways, please pay attention to the forecast and check back for updates. Flash flooding is also likely along area roadways. We will continue to provide updates on this week's forecast as we fine tune the details.