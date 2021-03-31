Sight of rifle and smell of pot lead to arrest in Decatur

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s check on an unoccupied vehicle led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

A deputy was doing patrols at the former Ryan School campus on Tuesday and found the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

A rifle and the smell of marijuana were discovered.

The sheriff’s office said Shane Bryce Bradshaw, 33, was arrested after he returned to the vehicle and about 4 ounces of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.