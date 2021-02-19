Side streets and secondary roadways still have ice and snow in the Shoals

Main roads and state highways in the Shoals are starting to clear up Friday, but county roads in Franklin and Colbert Counties are still impassable, and Lauderdale County roads are treacherous to drive on.

Many secondary roadways still look like there is a blanket of ice and snow on them. That's why officials are still asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

The good news is main roadways and bridges like Shoals Creek Bridge have lanes open. Alabama Department of Transportation crews have worked tireless hours to get at least a few lanes open throughout Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin Counties.

Now, local road departments are working on clearing secondary roadways, but that's proving a bit difficult for some areas.

"Yesterday, they began to try and hit some of those areas. The main thoroughfare county roads were pretty hard, but they still ran into problems. For example, going up Colbert Heights Mountain on Woodmont Drive, even the road crews couldn't get up. They worked it up as far as they could until it wasn't safe, and they are back out there this morning trying to hit it again," said Colbert County EMA Director, Michael David Smith.

With the sun coming out, there will be some progress on the roads, but Friday night, most of that will refreeze creating black ice issues once again.