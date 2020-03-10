Shulman talks UAH Charger's opponent in post-season tourney

Chargers Men's basketball team takes on conference foe Lee, Saturday night in Lakeland.
This will be the fourth meeting this season between the Flames and UAH. Coach John Shulman isn't focusing on the fact they're matched with a team for their conference in the first round.
"We are playing Lee, so be in, that's who the committee put us with, Lee is standing in our way," Shulman said. "It doesn't matter we've played them three times the past three weeks, it's just the team we gotta play, we gotta figure out a way to get through that one. Because we aren't going down there just to beat Lee, we are going down there to win the region."
