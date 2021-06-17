Shuckers cool Rocket City with 9-1 loss

On the night that the Trash Pandas honored the Huntsville Stars, the team that shone the brightest happened to be on the other side of the field as the Biloxi Shuckers dominated the Trash Pandas 9-1.

Jhonathan Diaz got the start for Rocket City, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five in five innings of work.

Once he left the bump, things got ugly. Boomer Biegalski allowed four runs in two innings of relief, with Lovegrove and Molnar each allowing another during their frames.

Despite tallying nine hits, the Trash Pandas were unable to score until the ninth inning, when Mitch Nay doubled to bring home Izzy Wilson for their lone run.

The loss is only Rocket City’s second in the last 10 games. The Trash Pandas (20-18) sit three games out of first place, behind Birmingham and Chattanooga.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers are back in action on Friday at 6:35 p.m.