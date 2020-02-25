Showery and much cooler Wednesday

It never gets truly cold by Wednesday morning, but it does get chilly. Lows start out in the lower 40s and at best, we'll only see temperatures rise to the mid to upper 40s. A few showers accompany the passage of a cold front, as well as trail behind it. This means as temperatures fall through the afternoon, lingering rain showers can transition to a few snow flurries by the evening. Regardless, we wouldn't be expecting any accumulation. Rain totals will be low too, so no worries about additional flooding.

It just continues to get colder heading into Thursday. By the evening commute Wednesday, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and by Thursday morning, they'll be in the upper 20s. Thursday's lovely though. We'll have loads of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. Friday brings another quick burst of showers and the chance for some snow showers. Like Wednesday, we won't be fretting too much about accumulation.

The weekend is quiet and dry with cool temperatures. Things start to go downhill a bit again as the next work week begins. Scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm plague Monday's forecast. For Super Tuesday, showers and storms look to be a bit more widespread. However, there's no weather intense enough to keep you from heading to the polls! The heaviest rain and chance for stronger storms holds off until Tuesday night, possibly not moving through until Wednesday.